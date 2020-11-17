Left Menu
Development News Edition

Average 46,701 COVID-19 recoveries recorded daily last week, while 40,365 new cases reported on average daily in same period: Govt.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 16:20 IST
Average 46,701 COVID-19 recoveries recorded daily last week, while 40,365 new cases reported on average daily in same period: Govt.

Average 46,701 COVID-19 recoveries recorded daily last week, while 40,365 new cases reported on average daily in same period: Govt.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook using artificial intelligence to prioritise reported content

Facebook on Tuesday said it has stepped up the use of artificial intelligence AI to prioritise reported content, a move that will help the social media giant take action faster on harmful and violative content. Facebook, which has 1.82 bill...

Henderson, Sterling leave England squad, return to their respective clubs

The Football Association FA on Tuesday announced that Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling will miss Englands upcoming clash against Iceland and the duo have returned to their respective clubs. Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling will miss...

'Good Doctor' star Richard Schiff hospitalised with coronavirus

American actor and director Richard Schiff has been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19. According to Fox News, the 65-year-old actor The Good Doctor, revealed that earlier this month that hed tested positive for the virus alon...

Dutch farmers protest reining in nitrogen oxide emissions

Farmers angry at the Dutch governments policies to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions protested Tuesday in The Hague, snarling traffic as they drove their tractors toward the center of the city. Members of the Farmers Defence Force group who c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020