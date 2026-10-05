EU rejects €26 million state aid to MAN truck manufacturer
The European Commission said on Monday the €26 million ($29.15 million) aid approved by the Polish government to truck manufacturer MAN Trucks to expand a factory in Niepolomice is not in line with EU state aid rules. Poland failed to prove that the aid was decisive for MAN Trucks, which is owned by Germany's Traton SE, to locate its investment in Poland, the Commission said, adding the amount was not "proportionate".
"Therefore, Poland cannot disburse the aid," the Commission said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8920 euros)