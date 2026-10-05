EU rejects €26 million state aid to MAN truck manufacturer

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 05-10-2026 21:36 IST
EU rejects €26 million state aid to MAN truck manufacturer

​The ​European Commission ‌said on Monday ​the €26 million ($29.15 million) aid ‌approved by the Polish government to truck manufacturer MAN Trucks ‌to expand a factory in ‌Niepolomice is not in line with EU state aid ⁠rules. Poland ​failed ⁠to prove that the aid ⁠was decisive for MAN Trucks, ​which is owned by Germany's ⁠Traton SE, to locate its ⁠investment ​in Poland, the Commission said, adding the amount ⁠was not "proportionate".

"Therefore, Poland cannot disburse ⁠the ⁠aid," the Commission said in a statement. ($1 = ‌0.8920 ‌euros)

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