It will be open to state to give another chance to Shiksha Mitra teachers to compete for selection as assistant basic teachers in UP: SC.

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
... ...
AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
Poco is gearing up to launch a new M-series smartphone, Poco M3, globally on November 24. Ahead of the official unveiling, detailed specifications of the upcoming device which is rumored to be a rebranded Redmi Note 9 4G China, have surface...
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO ARAMCO AWARDS MAJOR LONG-TERM AGREEMENTS TO EIGHT COMPANIES FOR ITS OIL AND GAS BROWNFIELD PROJECTS EIGHT COMPANIES HAVE BEEN AWARDED LONG-TERM AGREEMENTS LTAS. THESE AGREEMENTS ARE FOR A SIX-YEAR BASE PERIOD AND EXTEN...
The total number of voters in Uttarakhand increased to 78,32,412 after 29,050 new voters were registered in the state during the last nine months, according to an official statement on Wednesday. Out of 29,050 fresh voters, 24,414 voters we...
Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar hopes that Kolkata Knight Riders will play better next season as they have a lot of match-winners in their squad. KKR finished fifth in the tournament with 14 points in as many games. Despite having a star-st...