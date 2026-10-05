Former US House Speaker Dennis Hastert dies, CBS News reports
Dennis Hastert, a former speaker of the US House of Representatives, has died at the age of 84, according to CBS News, which cited a coroner in Illinois.
Dennis Hastert, a former speaker of the US House of Representatives, has died at the age of 84, according to CBS News, which cited a coroner in Illinois.
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