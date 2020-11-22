India has adopted low carbon and climate resilient development practices: PM Modi at G20 event.

... ...
As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
... ...
Thousands of people on Sunday attended the funeral of Serbian Patriarch Irinej who died after contracting the coronavirus, many ignoring preventive measures against the pandemic. Many mourners and most priests holding the funeral service in...
An Indian state on Sunday asked police to investigate after a member of the countrys ruling party objected to scenes in the Netflix series A Suitable Boy, in which a Hindu girl kisses a Muslim boy against the backdrop of a Hindu temple.The ...
Delta Air Lines Chief Executive Ed Bastian said the travel corridor between New York and London is complicated and it would be easier to relaunch transatlantic flights to just about any other European capital, Britains Financial Times https...
Mainland China reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 21, up from 16 the previous day, with three cases of local transmission and nine cases originating overseas, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.The Commission said in its dail...