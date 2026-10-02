Spanish housing decree imperilled by opposition of Junts party

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2026 02:50 IST | Created: 02-10-2026 02:50 IST
Spanish housing decree imperilled by opposition of Junts party

Chances that Spain's Congress would pass ​a decree aimed at curbing the ​housing crisis grew dimmer on Thursday ‌after ​Catalan kingmaker party Junts raised last-minute issues and requested the government devise a new proposal on the eve of a scheduled vote.

Junts, ‌a separatist centre-right party with seven MPs, argued that the proposed measures would make matters worse by reducing housing supply. These include a ban on evictions of vulnerable tenants until 2030, a two-year ‌rent freeze extension for existing leases, and tighter rules for short-term rentals. "Many of the ‌measures included will produce the opposite effect of what is intended: they will reduce the supply of rental housing, drive up prices, and make it even harder for people with limited financial means to access housing," Junts said in ⁠a ​statement.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro ⁠Sanchez's minority leftist government has only 147 seats in the 350-seat chamber and relies on the support of a ⁠patchwork of smaller parties to pass legislation. Opposition parties have already signalled that they will not support the decree, ​one of two crafted by Spain's Socialist government after protests sparked by the eviction of ⁠87-year-old Maricarmen Abascal last week.

Thousands of mostly young activists camped out in Madrid's main square and other Spanish cities ⁠to ​protest the eviction and call for major reforms. A second decree, which would permit automatic and indefinite renewal of rental contracts, was already expected not to pass, failing to secure the minimum ⁠support required from Spain's fractured Congress.

"I already thought the measures were insufficient and only temporary, but ⁠vetoing them is selfish ⁠and abandoning the people," Aidan, a 26-year-old wildfire firefighter, said of Junts' decision not to back the measures. "We'll keep up the encampment," he added.

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