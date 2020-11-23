Left Menu
Reform momentum to continue; several more reform-related steps being taken up, says Sitharaman.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 15:51 IST
Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Potato price may touch close to Rs 50/kg in Kolkata retail markets

Retail potato price in Kolkata markets may rise to a new high of Rs 48-49 per kg for a short stint if Mondays rate is any indication, traders said on Monday. Jyoti variety of potato was sold at Rs 1,850-1,900 a packet containing 50 kg on Mo...

FEATURE-'No democracy without women': Priced out of politics in El Salvador

The first time Karla Hernandez ran for office in El Salvador, she kept seeing a male candidate from her party in expensive television adverts, while she scraped by on a shoestring - relying on volunteers to hand out flyers and knock on door...

Panasonic launches transparent OLED displays

Panasonic has launched its first transparent OLED display which was initially showcased at the IFA 2019 tech event. The 55-inch see-through OLED display module offers both transparency and high contrast.The company plans to release it globa...

COVID-19: 16 held in Indore for partying during night curfew

Ten men and six women were arrested in Indore in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly partying and firing a celebratory shot in the air during night curfew imposed to stem the coronavirus spread, police said on Monday. All 16 were charged under rel...
