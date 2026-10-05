Austrian government's No. 2 figure says he will step down

​Austrian ​Vice Chancellor Andreas ‌Babler said ​on Sunday he would ‌quit his position and step down at the start of next ‌year as leader of ‌the ruling Social Democrats, the second party in Austria's three-way government.

The ⁠party's ​leadership ⁠agreed in meetings on Sunday ⁠that Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer, who ​is undergoing treatment for cancer, would ⁠replace Babler as vice ⁠chancellor ​early next year and Babler would step down ⁠as party leader at the ⁠same time, ⁠Babler told a press conference.