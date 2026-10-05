Austrian government's No. 2 figure says he will step down
Austrian Vice Chancellor Andreas Babler said on Sunday he would quit his position and step down at the start of next year as leader of the ruling Social Democrats, the second party in Austria's three-way government.
The party's leadership agreed in meetings on Sunday that Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, would replace Babler as vice chancellor early next year and Babler would step down as party leader at the same time, Babler told a press conference.