Austrian government's No. 2 figure says he will step down

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2026 01:16 IST | Created: 05-10-2026 01:16 IST
Austrian government's No. 2 figure says he will step down

​Austrian ​Vice Chancellor Andreas ‌Babler said ​on Sunday he would ‌quit his position and step down at the start of next ‌year as leader of ‌the ruling Social Democrats, the second party in Austria's three-way government.

The ⁠party's ​leadership ⁠agreed in meetings on Sunday ⁠that Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer, who ​is undergoing treatment for cancer, would ⁠replace Babler as vice ⁠chancellor ​early next year and Babler would step down ⁠as party leader at the ⁠same time, ⁠Babler told a press conference.

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