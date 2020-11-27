Given the uncertainty, it is difficult to predict if positive territory can be hit in third or fourth quarter: CEA on economy.

... ...
As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
... ...
The COVID-19 epidemic in Britain is shrinking slightly with the reproduction R number estimated to be below 1, hinting at the impact of Englands second national lockdown in bringing infections down, government scientists said on Friday.The ...
In a move that will boost public transport in the national capital, the Delhi Transport Corporation DTC Board in its meeting on Friday decided for procurement of 1,250 low floor air-conditioned CNG buses. Transport minister Kailash Gahlot, ...
Contracting for the eighth consecutive month, the output of eight core infrastructure sectors dropped by 2.5 per cent in October, mainly due to decline in production of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products and steel. The production of ...
Prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was injured in an attack outside the capital Tehran on Friday and was being treated in a hospital, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.Shortly before, several Iranian news outle...