Small-scale industries significant in nation-building, employment generation: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that while small-scale industries may be small in size, their contribution to nation-building and employment generation is immense. According to the release, while addressing an entrepreneurs’ conference organised by Laghu Udyog Bharati in Pali, Sharma said micro and small-scale industries play a pivotal role in providing employment opportunities to youth, women and those in need in villages, hamlets and towns. He said the state government is committed to supporting small-scale industries at every step to help them grow.

Sharma said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as one of the world’s leading economies. Campaigns such as ‘Make in India’, ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ have infused new energy into small entrepreneurs, artisans and traders, with local products now reaching global markets. The Chief Minister urged small-scale entrepreneurs to come forward and establish processing units based on the local resources and agricultural produce available in Rajasthan.

He said the state government is working to ensure the availability of land, water and electricity, which are essential for any industry. Over the past two and a half years, strides have been made to increase water availability in the state through major water agreements and projects, including the Ramjal Setu Link Project, the Yamuna Water Agreement, the Narmada Water Agreement and the Kishau Multipurpose Project. The release further stated that irrigation and drinking water supply systems are also being strengthened through various projects, including the Gang Canal and the Som-Kamla-Amba scheme. Similarly, progress has been made towards achieving self-reliance in power generation in Rajasthan, with a target to provide daytime electricity to farmers across all districts by 2027.

Sharma said the industrial sector advances not merely through capital, but through the hard work, talent and dedication of entrepreneurs. He said Rajasthan’s ‘double-engine’ government is fostering an environment conducive to investment, trade and employment. Ground-level work has commenced on investments exceeding Rs 9 lakh crore out of the total Rs 35 lakh crore worth of MoUs signed during the ‘Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit’. RIICO has allotted land to over 3,000 MoU holders, while construction is proceeding across more than 800 industrial units.

He said the state 's 'double-engine' government is continuously working for the betterment of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Under the ‘Panch Gaurav’ initiative, the government has resolved to bring the unique products of every district to the market. The single-window system has also been made more transparent through the ‘Raj Udyog Mitra’ and ‘Raj Nivesh’ portals. Projects worth crores of rupees have been approved under the Rajasthan MSME Policy-2024 and the Rajasthan Integrated Cluster Development Scheme. The Chief Minister said Rajasthan has emerged as a leading industrial state through the collective efforts of the government and entrepreneurs. Policies including the Semiconductor Policy-2026 and Aerospace and Defence Policy-2026 have been approved, while the Logistics Policy-2025, Industrial Park Policy-2025 and Industrial Development Policy-2026 have created new avenues for industrial growth.

The state government has introduced a total of 37 new policies, making it easier to do business in the state and establishing Rajasthan as the top choice for investment, according to the release. He said the Jodhpur-Pali-Marwar industrial region is a key focus of the state’s vision for industrial development. Work orders worth Rs 370 crore have been issued for infrastructure development and electrical works across 641 hectares in Phase-A of the region. The area is set to develop into a major industrial and logistics hub for the country.

The ‘Rajasthan Textile and Apparel Policy-2025’ has been implemented to provide fresh momentum to Pali’s textile industry. Sharma also noted that the PM Vishwakarma Yojana is integrating traditional artisans into the economic mainstream by providing modern training, toolkits and accessible financial assistance. The state government has decided to provide an additional 2 per cent interest subsidy on concessional loans available under the scheme.

Through schemes such as the ‘Chief Minister Yuva Swarojgar Yojana’ and the ‘Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme’ (PMEGP), financial support is being provided to transform thousands of youths from job seekers into job creators. He said Laghu Udyog Bharati is working towards nation-building rather than limiting itself solely to business activities. It has become a medium for translating the resolve of self-reliance, ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and women’s empowerment into reality.

Initiatives include providing machinery for tasks such as setting stones on bangles and making clay cups (kulhads), as well as offering training in tailoring, mehndi application and beauty services. Thousands of women have been linked to self-employment and livelihood opportunities through skill development initiatives such as ‘Tea Parlours’. Member of Parliament Madan Rathore said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, the ‘double-engine’ government is promoting small-scale, cottage and local industries with a vision of stability and development.

Rathore said the government is committed to providing essential facilities such as land, electricity and water to entrepreneurs. He urged the public to make maximum use of local products, saying this would strengthen the resolve for an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and a developed Rajasthan. During the event, the Chief Minister unveiled the ‘Udyog Times’ booklet and the ‘Swayamsiddha’ poster.

MP PP Chaudhary, Laghu Udyog Bharati’s National Organising Secretary Prakashchand Gupta, other office-bearers and a large number of entrepreneurs were present on the occasion. (ANI)