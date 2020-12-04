NGT directs municipal corporations in NCR, other cities with 'poor' air quality to ensure sprinkling of water before sweeping of roads.

... ...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
... ...
Chinas securities regulator said on Friday that U.S. legislation targeting U.S.-listed Chinese companies is clearly discriminatory.The U.S. Congress has passed legislation that would force Chinese firms to delist from U.S. exchanges unless ...
German bond yields dipped modestly on Friday as markets awaited a U.S. employment report that is expected to show the worlds biggest economy added far fewer jobs in November than in the previous month. After surging earlier in the week on b...
Istanbuls municipality will issue new bonds or seek other foreign financing for major projects as Turkeys state banks refuse to extend loans, mayor Ekrem Imamoglu said on Friday, days after it completed its first ever eurobond issue. The 58...
One person was killed while seven others were injured in a blast in a parked autorickshaw at Rawalpindis Pir Wadhai bus station here on Friday, informed police officials. According to city police spokesperson, Sub-Inspector Sajjadul Hassan,...