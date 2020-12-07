Left Menu
Sensex rallies 347.42 pts to end at lifetime high of 45,426.97; Nifty surges 97.20 pts to record 13,355.75.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 15:47 IST
Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Next year's Paris Airshow cancelled amid coronavirus crisis

Next years Paris Airshow has been cancelled as the aerospace industry continues to weather the coronavirus crisis, a spokesman for the French organisers said on Monday.Together with Britains Farnborough Airshow, with which it alternates eve...

Motor racing-Wolff on Russell: A star is born and sky's the limit

The skys the limit for George Russell after the British youngsters stellar performance as Lewis Hamiltons stand-in at the Sakhir Grand Prix, according to Mercedes Formula One team boss Toto Wolff.The 22-year-old seized his opportunity to sh...

Fully support Bharat Bandh on Dec 8, protests against farm laws to be held in J'khand: Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has pledged support to the December 8 nationwide strike called by farmers over the new agriculture laws, and said protests would also be held in his state against the Centres conspiracy to reduce the co...

Gold falls Rs 104; silver declines Rs 736

Gold prices declined Rs 104 to Rs 48,703 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday in line with weak global prices of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had closed at Rs 48,807 per 10 gram in the previo...
