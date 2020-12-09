NSA Ajit Doval presents President's Police Medal to 34 CBI officers on International Anti-corruption Day: officials.

... ...
... ...
EIB signs 20 million DKK 149 million loan agreement with Danish research and development company Evaxion Biotech AS.Evaxion will use financing for research and development into its proprietary artificial intelligence platforms used to ident...
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asserted that her government will not allow implementation of National Register of Citizens NRC or National Population Register NPR in the state. Maintaining that all the residents of ...
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday targeted the Centre, alleging that it passed various laws keeping aside all constitutional procedures. He said those in power at the Centre are doing politics of polarisation and are promot...
The National Investigation Agency NIA on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against 16 people based in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada under the anti-terror law, UAPA, for allegedly indulging in seditious activities and promoti...