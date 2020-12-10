Centre has admitted that laws have been made for traders: farmer leader Balbir Singh to media at Singhu border.

... ...
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden next week will jump into the fiery U.S. Senate campaigns in Georgia, two contests that could help push his legislative agenda through Congress if Democrats win both seats. Biden will head to Atlanta on Tuesday...
Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who returns as powerless lawyer Madhav Mishra with the latest season of Criminal Justice, says he relates a lot with his character as they both have struggled to make it big. The show is the Indian adaption of the hit...
Domestic rating agency ICRA Ratings on Thursday said the collection efficiency in its rated retail pools originated by NBFCs and HFCs remained steady in October, compared to September, for almost all retail asset classes. While the total co...
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Signed for his killer, 40 years on John Lennon album is up for auctionThe album signed by John Lennon for his assassin 40 years ago is up for auction in New York, as his widow and ...