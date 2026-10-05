Houthis claim strikes on Saudi Aramco sites in Riyadh, Khurais as fighting in Yemen intensifies

Yemen's Houthi rebels on Sunday (local time) have claimed responsibility for strikes targeting Aramco facilities in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh and Khurais areas, as fighting between the Houthis and Saudi-backed forces intensifies in the region.

ANI | Updated: 05-10-2026 07:25 IST | Created: 05-10-2026 07:25 IST
Houthis claim strikes on Saudi Aramco sites in Riyadh, Khurais as fighting in Yemen intensifies
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Yemen

Yemen's Houthi rebels on Sunday (local time) have claimed responsibility for strikes targeting Aramco facilities in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh and Khurais areas, as fighting between the Houthis and Saudi-backed forces intensifies in the region. In a statement issued on Telegram, Houthi spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the attacks were carried out in response to what the group described as continued Saudi aggression against Yemen.

"The criminal Saudi enemy continues its unjust aggression against our people by launching more aggressive raids, which in the past 12 hours amounted to 50 air and missile strikes targeting the capital, Sana'a, and the governorates of Al-Jawf, Taiz, Amran, Hajjah, and Sa'dah. This brings the total number of its aggressive raids against our people since the beginning of the escalation to 1,460 air and missile strikes," Saree said. He said the rebel group carried out two military operations using ballistic missiles and aircraft, targeting Aramco facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Saree said that the rebel group "carried out two qualitative military operations using a number of ballistic missiles and aircraft. The first drone targeted Aramco in the Saudi enemy's capital, Riyadh, and the second targeted Aramco in the Khurais area." Saree claimed that both operations achieved their objectives and that the strikes caused fires at the targeted sites.

"Both operations successfully achieved their objectives, thanks be to God Almighty. The strikes were precise, thanks be to God, and caused large fires at the targeted sites," he said. The Houthi spokesperson said the group would continue targeting Saudi military and oil facilities with missiles and drones until what it described as the aggression against Yemen ends and the siege is lifted.

He added that the group "will not cease carrying out more painful operations against the Saudi enemy, targeting its troop concentrations, and maintaining the equation of siege for siege and escalation for escalation until the aggression is stopped and the siege on our dear country is lifted." The claims come as fighting in Yemen continues to intensify, with the Houthis reporting a series of Saudi air and missile strikes across several Yemeni governorates and announcing further attacks against Saudi targets in response. (ANI)

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