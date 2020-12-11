... ...
With prospects for a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU looking precarious, Britains retail industry repeated a warning on Friday that shoppers faced higher food prices from next year if new tariffs were imposed in the absence of an agreeme...
Britains COVID test and trace system is failing to meet its objectives, delivering results too slowly and finding too few contacts of those who tested positive, the governments spending watchdog said on Friday.The National Audit Office repo...
Jose Mourinhos Tottenham Hotspur may be flying high in all competitions but the Portuguese coach conceded that he is unable to keep all of his players happy with England forward Dele Alli not getting any minutes in their Europa League win o...
Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, female jockey Hollie Doyle and Premier League champions Liverpool were the main winners at Britains Sports Journalists Association SJA awards on Thursday. The ceremony was conducted vir...