DMK's Kanimozhi targets rivals, seek support for bypoll candidate Suganya in Tirupur

The address alleged that tens of crores of rupees were involved in political developments surrounding the former AIADMK members. The speaker also accused political rivals of betraying their party and voters for political gains.

ANI | Updated: 29-09-2026 09:37 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 09:37 IST
DMK's Kanimozhi targets rivals, seek support for bypoll candidate Suganya in Tirupur
DMK MP Kanimozhi during public rally (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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DMK MP Kanimozhi launched an attack on their political rivals during an election campaign in Tirupur and appealed to voters to support party candidate Advocate Suganya in the upcoming by-election. Addressing a gathering, Kanimozhi questioned the need for the by-election and accused the opposition of engaging in political manoeuvring and failing to serve the interests of voters.

She  also targeted former AIADMK leaders, alleging that political defections and monetary exchanges were behind the resignation of former party members and the re-launch of candidate Sathyabama under a new political banner. The address alleged that tens of crores of rupees were involved in political developments surrounding the former AIADMK members. Kanimozhi also accused political rivals of betraying their party and voters for political gains.

Highlighting the DMK's political history, she said the party had remained resilient despite facing political pressure, legal cases and raids by central agencies. DMK MP invoked the contributions of Thanthai Periyar, C.N. Annadurai and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and said the party continued to remain united under the leadership of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Seeking support for Suganya, she described her as a committed party worker and said she belonged to a family with a long association with the DMK. Kanimozhi appealed to voters to support Suganya and cast their votes for the party's Rising Sun symbol.

During the address, she also targeted actor-turned-politician Vijay and referred to him sarcastically as "Anbu Thambi Vijay". She further questioned Vijay's campaign promises of bringing rapid changes and contrasted his image as a film hero with the challenges involved in governance.

The speech also raised allegations concerning the law and order situation in the state, citing incidents of crime, sexual offences against minors, deaths in custody and honour killings. Kanimozhi accused political opponents of using children during election campaigns while failing to address concerns related to public safety.

The address concluded with a demand for justice in connection with a recent incident in Madurai involving a 16-year-old boy. The speaker condemned what was alleged to be police high-handedness against the boy's grieving parents, who were protesting and seeking justice. DMK MP urged voters to support the DMK candidate and said the party would continue to stand with the people and work under the leadership of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. (ANI)

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