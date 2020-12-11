Left Menu
Rupee settles 2 paise higher at 73.64 (provisional) against US dollar.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 15:44 IST
Sensex ends 139 pts higher; Nifty tops 13,550

Equity benchmark Sensex ended 139 points higher on Friday following gains in ICICI Bank, ITC and NTPC amid persistent foreign fund inflows. After touching its all-time intra-day high of 46,309.63, the 30-share BSE index settled 139.13 point...

I was nervous but it felt incredible: Elizabeth Debicki on playing Diana in 'The Crown'

Hollywood star Elizabth Debicki says she is both nervous and excited to step into the role of Princess Diana for the final two seasons of hit Netflix series The Crown. The 30-year-old Australian actor will be taking over the part from newco...

EU's von der Leyen says positions in Brexit trade talks "apart"

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday the positions in trade talks with Britain remained apart, with ensuring a level playing field in the future and agreeing access to UK fishing waters for EU fleets the key sti...

At least two hurt in suspected bomb attack in Russia's North Caucasus

At least two people were wounded on Friday in an explosion caused by a suspected suicide bomber outside a local Federal Security Service building in Russias North Caucasus.Interfax news agency quoted an unspecified source as saying the atta...
