AI, ESG and Trust Are Becoming Interdependent Pillars of Digital Finance

The financial sector is racing to automate decisions, sharpen risk models and move more activity onto AI-driven platforms. However, resilience is not created by algorithms alone. For instance, a bank can process data faster, predict risk more accurately and automate compliance workflows while still remaining vulnerable if employees distrust the systems, governance is weak or sustainability considerations sit outside core decision-making.

A 2026 study, "Economic Resilience in AI-Driven FinTech, ESG Integration, and Sustainable Financial Systems: A Human-Centered Approach," published in the International Journal of Financial Studies, examines this problem. Authors Yaseen M. Altarawneh, Ruba Nimer Abu Shihab and Abdel Hakim Oqlah Akhorshaideh examine how AI-driven FinTech, ESG integration and human-centered factors interact within banks and FinTech companies in Jordan.

Their findings offer a more demanding view of financial modernization. AI-driven FinTech was positively associated with employees' perceptions of organizational resilience, but the relationship became stronger when sustainability practices were more deeply integrated and when AI systems were viewed as trustworthy, transparent and fair. The implication is that technology delivers more when the institution surrounding it is capable of absorbing, governing and legitimizing its use.

Jordan provides the empirical setting, but the questions extend well beyond one market. Financial institutions across emerging and advanced economies are simultaneously navigating digital transformation, climate-related financial risk, cybersecurity exposure, regulatory scrutiny and growing concern over opaque automated decisions. The study places those pressures inside one framework rather than treating them as separate management problems.

Resilience begins where technology meets institutional capability

The researchers surveyed employees from 20 financial institutions in Jordan, including 12 banks and eight FinTech firms. A total of 353 usable responses were collected from professionals working in areas such as technology, operations, compliance, risk management and financial analysis, all with exposure to AI-driven or digital financial systems.

The study did not measure economic resilience through GDP, financial-market stability or national banking indicators. Instead, it examined how employees perceived their organizations' ability to withstand disruption, adapt to changing conditions and maintain operational continuity. This keeps the findings firmly at the organizational level rather than allowing them to be interpreted as evidence about the resilience of Jordan's economy or financial system as a whole.

Within this framework, AI-driven FinTech showed a significant positive association with perceived organizational resilience. The relationship coefficient was 0.44, while the overall model explained 65% of the variation in perceived resilience among respondents. AI-driven FinTech was also strongly associated with ESG integration, with a coefficient of 0.57.

The results point toward a broader institutional issue. AI can improve analysis, accelerate information processing and support faster decisions, but none of those capabilities automatically ensures that an organization will respond effectively under stress. Resilience depends on whether technological tools are embedded in decision structures that can use them coherently, challenge them when necessary and connect them with wider risk and governance systems.

For developing countries, the finding carries particular weight. Digital finance is often promoted as a route to greater efficiency, wider access and improved financial inclusion, yet institutions may adopt advanced technologies faster than they develop the governance capacity required to manage them. Technology can expand capability, but it can also expose weaknesses in accountability, oversight and organizational preparedness.

ESG is moving from reporting obligation to operational infrastructure

The study treats ESG integration as part of the mechanism linking digital technology with resilience. AI-driven FinTech was positively associated with ESG integration, while ESG integration itself was positively associated with perceived resilience.

The analysis found that ESG partly mediated the relationship between AI and resilience. The direct relationship between AI-driven FinTech and resilience was 0.44, while the indirect relationship operating through ESG integration was 0.22. In practical terms, part of the perceived resilience associated with digital technology appears to run through stronger sustainability-oriented organizational practices.

This moves ESG beyond the familiar language of disclosure, reputation and compliance. In a digitally intensive financial institution, ESG systems can shape data quality, governance discipline, risk identification and longer-term decision-making. AI can strengthen the institution's ability to collect and process sustainability-related information, while ESG structures can influence how those capabilities are used and what risks receive attention.

The policy consequences are significant. Regulators increasingly address responsible AI, sustainable finance, data governance and consumer protection through separate policy streams, even though financial institutions experience them as overlapping operational issues. A credit model, for example, can raise questions about predictive efficiency, fairness, governance, disclosure and social impact at the same time.

Development institutions may also need to reconsider how they support digital-finance ecosystems. Funding technology adoption without strengthening regulatory capacity, ESG systems and institutional governance risks producing organizations that are highly digitized but poorly prepared to manage the consequences of that digitization.

Trust becomes an operational asset when decisions are automated

The human-centered findings sharpen the argument further. The study combines trust, transparency and perceived fairness into a broader measure of how employees experience AI-driven financial systems. These factors were strongly associated with AI-driven FinTech, with a coefficient of 0.62.

More importantly, they altered the strength of the AI-resilience relationship. At low levels of perceived trust, transparency and fairness, the relationship between AI and resilience stood at 0.24. At average levels it rose to 0.44, while at high levels it reached 0.64.

The result challenges the idea that trust is merely a cultural or communications issue surrounding technology adoption. In organizations where employees are expected to rely on automated recommendations during periods of uncertainty, trust influences whether systems are used confidently, questioned appropriately or bypassed entirely.

Transparency also becomes more consequential as AI enters high-stakes financial processes. Employees cannot meaningfully assess risk if important decisions emerge from systems they cannot interpret, while fairness concerns can weaken confidence in technologies used for lending, compliance, customer assessment or internal controls.

Financial institutions may consequently need to broaden what they classify as AI investment. Technical infrastructure remains important, but explainability mechanisms, staff training, clear lines of responsibility, internal review procedures and mechanisms for challenging automated outputs may be equally important to performance.

Businesses that treat responsible AI as an additional compliance layer may miss this operational dimension. Governance can influence whether AI systems are trusted enough to be useful, especially when organizations face shocks and must make rapid decisions under uncertainty.

The real test is whether perceived resilience survives an actual shock

The research is cross-sectional, meaning all responses were collected at one point in time. It cannot establish that AI adoption causes resilience, that ESG integration produces better outcomes over time or that greater trust directly increases the effectiveness of AI systems.

All major variables were also measured through employee perceptions rather than objective organizational indicators. The sample was selected purposively, came from a single country and included employees from 20 institutions whose organizational cultures and technological systems may have influenced responses in similar ways.

Future work needs to connect perception with observable performance. Recovery times after operational disruptions, credit-loss behaviour, cyber resilience, service continuity, risk-adjusted performance and compliance outcomes could reveal whether organizations that combine AI, ESG and human-centered governance actually perform better under pressure.

Cross-country research would also help determine how regulation, institutional maturity and digital infrastructure alter these relationships. Separating trust, transparency and fairness into independently measured variables could show which human-centered factor contributes most strongly to AI adoption and resilience.

The study also leaves unresolved the possibility that digital sophistication can generate new vulnerabilities. Greater dependence on automated systems may introduce model risk, cybersecurity exposure, concentration of technological infrastructure and new forms of operational dependence. Stronger AI capability can improve resilience in one area while creating fragility elsewhere.