India prioritised saving lives during pandemic; policies, actions oriented towards that: PM at FICCI event.

A white blanket covered Kashmir on Saturday as all parts of the valley received moderate to heavy snowfall, leading to the closure of roads, officials here said. Snowfall began late on Friday night in most parts of Kashmir and just after mi...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that recovery is faster than expected and economic indicators are encouraging. Addressing the FICCI Annual Convention, he said India prioritised saving lives during the COVID-19 pandemic and the...
Thirty-six fishermen were arrested for unlawful fishing activity in the turtle concentration zones of Odishas Gahirmatha marine sanctuary in the Kendrapara district, officials said on Saturday. Five fishing trawlers were also seized as thes...
Two women Naxals were killed in separate encounters with police in a forest area of Madhya Pradeshs Balaghat district bordering Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday. While one of the Naxals was killed around 11 pm on F...