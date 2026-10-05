Germany says damages claims over cancelled F126 frigate order unfounded

​Claims for ​damages ‌against Germany over a ​cancelled warship order are ‌unfounded, a German defence ministry spokesperson said on Monday. If a company ‌cannot deliver within budget ‌or on time, the customer has the right and obligation to ⁠terminate ​the ⁠contract, the spokesperson added at a regular ⁠government press conference.

Dutch shipbuilding group ​Damen is seeking about €4.7 billion ($5.3 ⁠billion) from the German government ⁠after ​Berlin cancelled the F126 frigate programme, according to ⁠a letter sent to two parliamentary committees ⁠and ⁠seen by Reuters on Friday. ($1 = €0.8918)