Germany says damages claims over cancelled F126 frigate order unfounded
Claims for damages against Germany over a cancelled warship order are unfounded, a German defence ministry spokesperson said on Monday. If a company cannot deliver within budget or on time, the customer has the right and obligation to terminate the contract, the spokesperson added at a regular government press conference.
Dutch shipbuilding group Damen is seeking about €4.7 billion ($5.3 billion) from the German government after Berlin cancelled the F126 frigate programme, according to a letter sent to two parliamentary committees and seen by Reuters on Friday. ($1 = €0.8918)