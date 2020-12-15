Left Menu
SC asks Centre to consider granting break to doctors engaged in COVID-19 duty for last 7-8 months.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 13:21 IST
Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

China's blue-chip index firms on upbeat data, cenbank's liquidity boost

Chinas blue-chip index ended higher on Tuesday, boosted by upbeat factory data and a liquidity injection by the countrys central bank. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.2 to 4,945.10, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1 to 3,367...

22,065 daily new cases of COVID-19 recorded after 161 days, caseload crosses 99 lakh

Indias daily COVID-19 case count fell below 23,000 after a little over five months, while the national recovery rate stood at over 95 per cent, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. The daily new coronavirus cas...

Nigeria: Schools in Kaduna to remain close on 16, says Kaduna MoE

With an upsurge in COVID-19 cases in the Kaduna State in Nigeria, the Education Ministry has directed all schools to remain close on December 16, Wednesday, the ministry tweeted.pic.twitter.comfwGQcPpPzY Ministry of Education Kaduna Kaduna...
