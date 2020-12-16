All assets and liabilities of each scheme will be segregated and ring-fenced from other schemes of a mutual fund: Sebi.

... ...
... ...
Saudi Arabia received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday morning and will begin distributing the shots in the next three days, the health minister said on Wednesday. Tawfiq al-Rabiah asked citizens and residents to registe...
Dedicated crisis response team and centralized Service Desk assists the medical frontline 247365 Bangalore, December 2020 Tata Medical Center, Kolkata TMC empowered its medical staff to provide 247 care to its patients through crisis situat...
NEW DELHI, Dec. 16, 2020 PRNewswire -- In its commitment to fight the spread of COVID-19 by supporting the healthcare workers and consumers in India and worldwide, KARAM - Indias leading Personal Protective Equipment PPE manufacturing compa...
The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has given its approval for Central Electricity Regulatory Commissions proposal for entering into a Memorandum of Understanding between Central Electricity Regulatory Comm...