Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt writes to protesting farmers' unions inviting them for next round of talks, asks them to choose date.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 23:00 IST
Govt writes to protesting farmers' unions inviting them for next round of talks, asks them to choose date.

Govt writes to protesting farmers' unions inviting them for next round of talks, asks them to choose date.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

People News Roundup: News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sweden to ban travel from Britain - SVT

Sweden will impose travel restrictions on passengers from Britain after the spread of a new virus strain, Swedish public Broadcaster SVT said on Sunday. We are preparing a decision to ban entry from the UK. It should come into effect as soo...

Woman, father drown in Matatila Dam in UP

A woman and her father drowned in Matatila Dam here while trying to save her five-year-old daughter who had ventured into deep waters while playing on Sunday, police said. The deceased were identified as Nazia 32 and Hasan 62, they said.The...

Tunisia militants behead shepherd near Algeria border

Islamist militants kidnapped and beheaded a young shepherd in mountains in Tunisia near the border with Algeria on Sunday, security sources and residents said.Troops found the body of Okba Dhouibi after he had been seized by militants, the ...

Rockets targeting U.S. Embassy land inside Baghdad's Green Zone - security sources 

At least three Katyusha rockets landed in Baghdads heavily fortified Green Zone in an attack targeting the U.S. Embassy, two Iraqi security sources said on Sunday. Sirens blared from the embassy compound inside the zone, which houses govern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020