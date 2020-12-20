Govt writes to protesting farmers' unions inviting them for next round of talks, asks them to choose date.

... ...
Sweden will impose travel restrictions on passengers from Britain after the spread of a new virus strain, Swedish public Broadcaster SVT said on Sunday. We are preparing a decision to ban entry from the UK. It should come into effect as soo...
A woman and her father drowned in Matatila Dam here while trying to save her five-year-old daughter who had ventured into deep waters while playing on Sunday, police said. The deceased were identified as Nazia 32 and Hasan 62, they said.The...
Islamist militants kidnapped and beheaded a young shepherd in mountains in Tunisia near the border with Algeria on Sunday, security sources and residents said.Troops found the body of Okba Dhouibi after he had been seized by militants, the ...
At least three Katyusha rockets landed in Baghdads heavily fortified Green Zone in an attack targeting the U.S. Embassy, two Iraqi security sources said on Sunday. Sirens blared from the embassy compound inside the zone, which houses govern...