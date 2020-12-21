Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will be happy to create library of Buddhist literature, scriptures in India; will provide appropriate resources for it: PM at conference.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 09:55 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 09:55 IST
Will be happy to create library of Buddhist literature, scriptures in India; will provide appropriate resources for it: PM at conference.

Will be happy to create library of Buddhist literature, scriptures in India; will provide appropriate resources for it: PM at conference.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-Australia scrambles to track a Christmas coronavirus outbreak

Australian health authorities say a new strain of the coronavirus in Sydneys north most likely originated in the United States, but how it got from the airport to the community remains a puzzle.Australia had prided itself on a tough pandemi...

Delhi HC declines Future Retail Ltd's plea for interim order injuncting Amazon from writing to authorities about arbitral award.

Delhi HC declines Future Retail Ltds plea for interim order injuncting Amazon from writing to authorities about arbitral award....

High-flying Tesla joins S&P 500; skeptics say buyer beware

In the middle of last year, Teslas losses were piling up, sales werent enough to cover expenses and big debt payments loomed. The situation was so bad that one influential Wall Street analyst raised the possibility that Tesla wouldnt be abl...

Health News Roundup: European neighbours shut doors to Britain amid alarm over new coronavirus strain; European medicines regulator to review Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.European neighbours shut doors to Britain amid alarm over new coronavirus strainBritains European neighbours began closing their doors to travellers from the United Kingdom on Sunday amid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020