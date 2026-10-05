Britain expected to impose tariffs on Chinese electric cars, The Times reports

Britain ​is ​expected to ‌impose tariffs on ​Chinese electric cars, The ‌Times reported on Sunday. British business minister Jonathan Reynolds is ‌drawing up a package of potential ‌tariffs to be imposed on Chinese car imports amid concerns ⁠that ​Beijing ⁠is "dumping" state-subsidised vehicles into Britain, the ⁠Times report said.

British ministers ​are ready to match the ⁠European Union's 45% levy on Chinese ⁠electric ​cars to avoid the pain of made-in-Europe ⁠proposals, the report added. Reuters could ⁠not ⁠immediately verify the report.