India successfully test-fires new medium range surface-to air missile off Odisha coast: Defence sources.

... ...
British supplies of some fresh food, mainly fruit and vegetables, are at risk of running out until a backlog of trucks at the port of Dover is cleared and links with France return to normal, the UK retail industry said on Wednesday.A partia...
The Haryana cabinet on Wednesday approved the Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy 2020. The policy aims to establish the state as a competitive and favoured investment destination.The cabinet, which met here under the chairmanship of ...
In a controversial remark, Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swarup Shukla has claimed that the countrys first education minister Abul Kalam Azad did not believed in Bharat and BhartiyataI have no hesitation to say that in first education minist...
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved changes in the centrally sponsored Post Matric Scholarship to students belonging to Scheduled Castes PMS-SC to benefit more than four crore SC students in the next five years s...