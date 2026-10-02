Trump appears at Texas rally with former NBA star Dennis Rodman

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2026 08:45 IST | Created: 02-10-2026 08:45 IST
Trump appears at Texas rally with former NBA star Dennis Rodman

‌US ​President Donald Trump has talked a lot about wanting to meet Kim Jong Un again but so far his entreaties to the North Korean leader have gone unanswered. Can former ‌NBA star Dennis Rodman help prompt a rebound in their relationship? Rodman was in Trump's entourage on Thursday as the president spoke at a truck factory in Denton, Texas, before heading to a campaign rally in Durant, Oklahoma. No reason was given for Rodman's ‌presence, but he has a local connection through his days playing college basketball in Durant.

The inclusion of Rodman in ‌Trump's traveling party comes as the president tries to arrange a face-to-face meeting with Kim, and Rodman is known to be friendly with the head of the nuclear-armed nation. “When I wanted to get to know Kim Jong Un when we're having a problem — Kim Jong Un and I get ⁠along — but ​the one who knew him best ⁠was Dennis Rodman,” Trump told workers at the Peterbilt factory in Denton.

Nearby sat Rodman on the back of a semi-truck. The basketball hall-of-famer wore a ⁠black Chicago Bulls hat, studded black jeans, and a shirt depicting himself lifting a trophy. As Rodman subsequently hopped into the presidential motorcade for ​the ride north to Oklahoma, he told Reuters that he hoped to speak with Trump about “life.”

Asked if he ⁠was going to North Korea any time soon, the basketball legend responded: “If you buy the ticket.” In his first term, Trump had three high-profile meetings with Kim, ⁠including ​a visit to the Korean Demilitarized Zone, but has not staged a similar event since returning to the presidency.

Trump has called Kim a friend that he can work with, despite North Korea's belligerent rhetoric and embrace of nuclear arms. The ⁠president is scheduled to attend the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum next month in China, and could theoretically add a meeting ⁠with Kim as part ⁠of that trip.

"He likes Trump, doesn't like a lot of other people," Trump told reporters on Tuesday at the White House. "I'm about the only person in the entire world that he ‌likes, and I ‌like him."

TRENDING

1
The Hidden Gatekeepers of China–Africa Trade: Standards, Quality and Compliance
Blog

The Hidden Gatekeepers of China–Africa Trade: Standards, Quality and Complia...

Global
2
Second judge blocks Trump's $100,000 fee for new H-1B worker visas

Second judge blocks Trump's $100,000 fee for new H-1B worker visas

Global
3
US Supreme Court sides with Tennessee to allow its first execution of a woman in 200 years

US Supreme Court sides with Tennessee to allow its first execution of a woma...

Global
4
Chile proposes public spending increase to jumpstart economy

Chile proposes public spending increase to jumpstart economy

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Governments Can Turn AI Rules Into Operational Governance

Kazakhstan’s Regional Divide Shows Why Poverty and Inequality Need Different Fixes

The Hidden Gatekeepers of China–Africa Trade: Standards, Quality and Compliance

Can Digital Systems Fix Ethiopia’s Fragmented Road Management System?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026