Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED attaches assets worth Rs 255 crore in a case of money laundering linked to agricultural loan fraud and duping of farmers in Maharashtra.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 19:09 IST
ED attaches assets worth Rs 255 crore in a case of money laundering linked to agricultural loan fraud and duping of farmers in Maharashtra.

ED attaches assets worth Rs 255 crore in a case of money laundering linked to agricultural loan fraud and duping of farmers in Maharashtra.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Allegations against priest & nun "unbelievable", says the church

The Knanaya Catholic Church on Wednesday termed as unbelievable, the allegations against its priest and a nun, convicted of murder by a CBI court in the Sister Abhaya case, as it said they have the right to go for an appeal and prove their ...

Afghan official: Bomb, shooting attacks in Kabul kill 3

Separate bombing and shooting attacks in Afghanistans capital left at least three people dead on Wednesday, including the head of an independent elections watchdog, officials said. The attacks are the latest amid relentless violence in the ...

Maharashtra govt allows EWS reservation for Marathas

In a major relief for Marathas, the Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday decided to provide reservation to the community under the Economically Weaker Sections EWS category for educational admissions and jobs. The 10 per cent EWS quota is earma...

Entertainment News Roundup: Colorful 'Wonder Woman 1984' hits theaters, and living rooms, on Christmas; Tom Hanks saddles up for first Western in 'News of the World' It's taken and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Colorful Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters, and living rooms, on ChristmasComic book hero Wonder Woman returns to the screen on Christmas Day with a hefty mission bring holiday cheer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020