Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra records 3,314 new COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 19,19,550; 66 deaths push toll to 49,255: state health department.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 18:52 IST
Maharashtra records 3,314 new COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 19,19,550; 66 deaths push toll to 49,255: state health department.

Maharashtra records 3,314 new COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 19,19,550; 66 deaths push toll to 49,255: state health department.

TRENDING

Reuters Odd News Summary

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Health News Roundup: Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million mark; South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID cases amid prison, church outbreaks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Central African Republic votes under threat of violenceCentral African Republic on Sunday voted in presidential and legislative elections being held under a cloud of violence as the govern...

I challenge any Union minister to debate with farmers on agri laws, it will be clear how beneficial or harmful the laws are: Delhi CM.

I challenge any Union minister to debate with farmers on agri laws, it will be clear how beneficial or harmful the laws are Delhi CM....

7 killed, 20 injured as bus rams into truck in Assam

Seven people were killed and 20 others injured after a passenger bus collided head-on with a truck on National Highway-17 in Assams Kokrajhar district on Sunday, police said. The accident happened at Chataguri near Panbari area under the ju...

Iraq at risk of power shortages after Iran slashes gas supply –Iraq ministry

Iraqs capital Baghdad and other cities are at risk of serious power shortages after Iran slashed gas exports, the electricity ministry said on Sunday, potentially placing further pressure on the government of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020