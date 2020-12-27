Maharashtra records 3,314 new COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 19,19,550; 66 deaths push toll to 49,255: state health department.

... ...
Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Central African Republic votes under threat of violenceCentral African Republic on Sunday voted in presidential and legislative elections being held under a cloud of violence as the govern...
I challenge any Union minister to debate with farmers on agri laws, it will be clear how beneficial or harmful the laws are Delhi CM....
Seven people were killed and 20 others injured after a passenger bus collided head-on with a truck on National Highway-17 in Assams Kokrajhar district on Sunday, police said. The accident happened at Chataguri near Panbari area under the ju...
Iraqs capital Baghdad and other cities are at risk of serious power shortages after Iran slashed gas exports, the electricity ministry said on Sunday, potentially placing further pressure on the government of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhi...