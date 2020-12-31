Eight core industries' output contracts 2.6 pc in Nov: Govt data.

... ...
Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India ALIMCO has contributed Rs 75 lakh to the PM CARES Fund to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. ALIMCO is a central public sector enterprise under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disa...
Jun 1 New Delhi The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed 1.9 lakh on Monday after thousands more tested positive across states, but recoveries also rose further to nearly 95,000 while several cities saw the lockdown restrict...
A betel leaf kiosk owner was crushed under the wheels of a car allegedly by a constable and his two friends at Bajpur in Udham Singh Nagar district when he asked them to pay for cigarettes they had taken from him. The incident occurred late...
No gatherings will be allowed in open public places like Connaught Place and India Gate during the night curfew imposed by the Delhi government on December 31 and January 1 due to COVID-19 and its highly transmissible UK strain, police said...