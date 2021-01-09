Import of live birds banned in Delhi in view of bird flu scare: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
A suspected drug peddler was arrested on Saturday and one kilogram of charas worth lakhs of rupees was recovered from him during vehicle checking in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police officer said.Poonch Senior Superintendent of...
A Sriwijaya Air plane with more than 50 people on board lost contact after taking off from Indonesian capital Jakarta on Saturday en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province, local media reported.Metro TV said the plane was a Boeing B...
Odisha FC head coach Stuart Baxter feels that the match against the Chennaiyin FC will be a tough one but he expects his boys to have a renewed vigour after a win against Kerala Blasters in the last game. Baxter and defender Jacob Tratt att...
Twenty-three Indian sailors stuck in China will return on January 14, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.The cargo ship MV Jag Anand is set to sail towards Chiba in Japan, Mandaviya said.Our seafarers stuck in China are comin...