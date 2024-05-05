Leading Chennai-based automobile company gifts dumper truck to ancient Tirumala temple

A Chennai-based automobile company has donated a dumper truck worth Rs 31 lakh to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.

Automobile major Ashok Leyland handed over the truck to the temple body on Saturday in a brief ceremony.

''Chennai-based Ashok Leyland has donated a tipper (dumper truck) worth over Rs 31 lakh to TTD on Saturday at Tirumala,'' said a press release from the temple body on Saturday.

According to TTD, the company donates a vehicle to the temple every year and in 2024 it has gifted a 1920 TU Box fully built model.

