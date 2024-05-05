Leading Chennai-based automobile company gifts dumper truck to ancient Tirumala temple
Chennai-based Ashok Leyland donated a Rs 31-lakh dumper truck to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati. Ashok Leyland donates a vehicle to TTD annually, and in 2024 gifted a 1920 TU Box model.
- Country:
- India
A Chennai-based automobile company has donated a dumper truck worth Rs 31 lakh to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.
Automobile major Ashok Leyland handed over the truck to the temple body on Saturday in a brief ceremony.
''Chennai-based Ashok Leyland has donated a tipper (dumper truck) worth over Rs 31 lakh to TTD on Saturday at Tirumala,'' said a press release from the temple body on Saturday.
According to TTD, the company donates a vehicle to the temple every year and in 2024 it has gifted a 1920 TU Box fully built model.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
AAP accuses ED of inaction in Sarath Reddy's Rs 60 crore donation to BJP in liquor scam case
Tesla cuts US prices for 3 of its electric vehicle models after a difficult week
Truck driver burnt alive inside vehicle in Punjab's Ludhiana
Young brother and sister dead, 15 injured when vehicle crashes into birthday party, sheriff says
HC quashes Maharashtra's circular imposing new conditions on BH series vehicle registration