Left Menu
Development News Edition

Have faced racism in Sydney earlier; needs to be dealt with iron fist: India spinner R Ashwin after Mohammed Siraj complains of abuse.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 10-01-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 13:01 IST
Have faced racism in Sydney earlier; needs to be dealt with iron fist: India spinner R Ashwin after Mohammed Siraj complains of abuse.

Have faced racism in Sydney earlier; needs to be dealt with iron fist: India spinner R Ashwin after Mohammed Siraj complains of abuse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kazakh ex-president's party set to retain hold on power in Sunday's vote

A party led by Kazakhstans powerful ex-president Nursultan Nazarbayev is set to sweep Sundays parliamentary election, as it has done for decades, with no major opposition groups running in the vote.President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, handpicke...

Japanese pray for end to pandemic in annual ice bath ritual at Tokyo shrine

Men wearing traditional loin clothes and women dressed in white robes clapped and chanted before going into an ice water bath during a Shinto ritual at a Tokyo shrine on Sunday to purify the soul and pray for the end of the COVID-19 pandemi...

Telangana reports 351 new Covid-19 cases within 24 hours

Telangana recorded 351 fresh Covid-19 cases, 415 discharges, and two deaths on Saturday. The state Health Department said that the total count for the Covid-19 cases in the state increased to 2,89,784. The tally of discharges and deaths sta...

China to continue suspending flights to and from Britain

China will continue to suspend flights to and from Britain, the countrys airline regulator said on Sunday.The Civil Aviation Administration said in a notice that the new suspension will take effect on Monday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021