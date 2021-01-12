Left Menu
Rupee recovers losses, settles 15 paise higher at 73.25 (provisional) against US dollar.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 15:47 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

