All vaccine doses, 1.10 cr from Serum Institute and 55 lakh from Bharat Biotech, will be received by Jan 14 in all states/UTs: Govt.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 16:55 IST
