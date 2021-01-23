Left Menu
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-01-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 18:55 IST
Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

President, PM and leaders across country pay tributes to Netaji on 125th birth anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of political leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee paid rich tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th bir...

Maha: 6 dead, 18 injured as vehicle falls into gorge

At least six persons, includingfive women, were killed and 18 others injured when theirvehicle fell into a 400-feet deep gorge in Nandurbar districtof Maharashtra on Saturday, a police official said.The accident took place around 10.30 am o...

Dignity cannot be taught: Derek O'Brien on 'Jai Shree Ram' slogan at Netaji event

Dignity cannot be taught, TMC spokesperson Derek OBrien said Saturday, flaying those who raised the Jai Shree Ram slogan at a Kolkata event to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose which irked West Bengal Chief Mini...

Pak assets abroad could be seized in corruption cases: Journalist warns Islamabad of incoming 'meltdown'

Amid the controversy surrounding the Broadsheet saga, a Pakistani journalist has warned people in Islamabad who are unnerved by the corruption of civil-military bureaucrats, saying that Pakistans assets abroad could be seized in other graft...
