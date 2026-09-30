EU aviation agency issues Saudi airspace advisory after Houthi attacks

The European ​Union Aviation ​Safety Agency issued ‌an advisory ​to airlines over Saudi airspace, according to ‌a bulletin posted on its website on Wednesday, following a recent increase ‌in attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthis. The ‌latest advisory on Saudi Arabia does not mention Wednesday's incident involving a diverted flydubai ⁠airliner, ​and EASA ⁠said it will continue to monitor the ⁠situation to assess whether there is ​an increase or decrease in risk ⁠for EU airlines in the country.

The EASA, ⁠in ​a separate bulletin, now recommends flights to not operate within ⁠the airspace of Jordan at all altitudes ⁠and flight ⁠levels, a change from a previous advisory to ‌exercise caution.