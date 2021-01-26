Left Menu
Development News Edition

After violent protests in Delhi, internet services suspended in Sonipat, Jhajjar and Palwal in Haryana until 5 pm of Jan 27: Officials.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-01-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 20:01 IST
After violent protests in Delhi, internet services suspended in Sonipat, Jhajjar and Palwal in Haryana until 5 pm of Jan 27: Officials.

After violent protests in Delhi, internet services suspended in Sonipat, Jhajjar and Palwal in Haryana until 5 pm of Jan 27: Officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Police register case against NRK for posting obscene comments against BJP leader's daughter

A case was registered againsta Non-Resident Keralite NRK on Tuesdayfor allegedlypostingobscene comments against the daughter of BJP Keralapresident K Surendran on social media recently, police said.Kozhikode Rural SP Dr Sreenivas told PTI o...

Farmers' tractor parade was not only of tractors

Horses, e-rickshaws, autorickshaws, cycles, motorcycles, cars, buses, trucks and even excavators The grand tractor parade, a show of strength by farmers on Republic Day, exhibited a battery of vehicles and modes of transport.Nihal Singh, wh...

Sikkim Guv lauds govt for maintaining COVID safety while ensuring economic stability

The 72nd Republic Day wascelebrated across Sikkim on Tuesday with strict adherence tosocial distancing norms.Hoisting the Tricolour at Paljor Stadium here,Governor Ganga Prasad lauded the Sikkim government formaintaining the balance of prot...

Man held for abducting son of his live-in partner

A seven-year-old boy who wasabducted from Mumbra in Thane district of Maharashtra has beenrescued while he was being taken to Uttar Pradesh on a train,police said on Tuesday, adding that the accused was arrested.The accused Rinku Saroj 35 h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021