After violent protests in Delhi, internet services suspended in Sonipat, Jhajjar and Palwal in Haryana until 5 pm of Jan 27: Officials.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-01-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 20:01 IST
After violent protests in Delhi, internet services suspended in Sonipat, Jhajjar and Palwal in Haryana until 5 pm of Jan 27: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bird flu confirmed in Delhi, all eight samples sent to Bhopal lab found positive: Animal Husbandry Department.
LiDAR survey for Delhi-Varanasi high speed rail corridor begins from Greater Noida
Bird flu cases confirmed in Delhi
Farmers' protest: Delhi borders continue to remain closed, traffic diverted
People shouldn't hesitate to get vaccinated, listen to scientists: Delhi's 1st COVID patient