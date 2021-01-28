We will not accept farmers being branded as traitors: CM Mamata Banerjee says in Bengal assembly after resolution moved for repeal of farm laws.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-01-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 14:12 IST
