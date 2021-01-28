Two India-made vaccines already introduced to world and many more vaccines will be made available from India: PM Modi.

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
AU Small Finance Bank on Thursday reported a rise of over two-and-a-half times in its net profit to Rs 479 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.The lender had posted a net profit of Rs 190 crore in the corresponding quarter a yea...
Japans three-times Grand Slam tennis champion Naomi Osaka has invested in National Womens Soccer League NWSL team North Carolina Courage to become a team owner, the U.S. top-flight club said on Thursday. The women who have invested in me gr...
New variants of the coronavirus are circulating more widely every week and a tighter curfew put in place earlier this month has not managed to curb the spread of the virus, French Health Minister Olivier Veran told a news conference on Thur...
Germany is preparing entry bans for travellers from Britain, Portugal, Brazil and South Africa to limit the spread of the more contagious variants of the coronavirus raging in these countries, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Thursd...