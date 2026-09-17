Bihar's Leaders Unify in Tribute to PM Modi on His Birthday

Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary and Union Ministers Giriraj Singh and Chirag Paswan participated in a blood donation camp and bike rally in honor of PM Narendra Modi's birthday, as part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', emphasizing his contributions to India's progress over 25 years of public service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 23:32 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 23:32 IST
Bihar's Leaders Unify in Tribute to PM Modi on His Birthday
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary (Photo/X/@samrat4bjp). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a show of unity and celebration, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary attended a blood donation camp organized by the BJP Yuva Morcha in Patna, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday celebrations under the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'. Choudhary lauded Modi's 25-year dedication to India's progress.

The event saw the presence of Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who noted the significance of the blood donation drive, emphasizing the collective wish for PM Modi's long life. Participants marked the occasion by also paying homage to Vishwakarma ji, linking the celebration with religious observances.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan highlighted a bike rally launch, designed to showcase the Prime Minister's impactful schemes for the underprivileged. The rally symbolizes the journey from Modi's 'Karmabhoomi' to his 'Janmabhoomi', with aspirations to fulfill his mission for a 'Viksit Bharat', underscoring a collective commitment to India's development.

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