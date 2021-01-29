Delhi riots: Court dismisses bail plea of Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita, booked under UAPA, in conspiracy case.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 12:01 IST
Delhi riots: Court dismisses bail plea of Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita, booked under UAPA, in conspiracy case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- UAPA
- Pinjra Tod
- Devangana Kalita
ALSO READ
Delhi reports 357 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths
COVID-19 vaccination: Over 8000 health workers to be vaccinated in Delhi on scheduled days
Avian influenza not detected in poultry birds in Delhi: Animal Husbandry Unit.
Delhi riots: Police tells HC plea for giving videos of protests against CAA not maintainable
All 100 samples taken from Asia's largest chicken market in Ghazipur test negative for bird flu: Delhi Animal Husbandry Unit.