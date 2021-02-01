Left Menu

Record Rs 1,10,055 crore provided for railways, of which Rs 1,07,100 cr for capital expenditure in 2021-22: FM.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 11:43 IST
Record Rs 1,10,055 crore provided for railways, of which Rs 1,07,100 cr for capital expenditure in 2021-22: FM.

Record Rs 1,10,055 crore provided for railways, of which Rs 1,07,100 cr for capital expenditure in 2021-22: FM.

LIC IPO will be brought in FY22: FM.

LIC IPO will be brought in FY22 FM....

BPCL, Air India, Shipping Corp, Container Corp and other disinvestments will be completed in 2021-22: FM ANZ MRMR

BPCL, Air India, Shipping Corp, Container Corp and other disinvestments will be completed in 2021-22 FM ANZ MRMR...

NCLT framework to be strengthened: FM.

NCLT framework to be strengthened FM....

FM announces Rs 18,000 cr scheme for public transport in urban areas

The government on Monday announced a Rs 18,000 crore scheme to augment public transport in urban areas.In the first paperless Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there will be 100 per cent electrification of broad gauge r...
