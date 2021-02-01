Record Rs 1,10,055 crore provided for railways, of which Rs 1,07,100 cr for capital expenditure in 2021-22: FM.

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
LIC IPO will be brought in FY22 FM....
BPCL, Air India, Shipping Corp, Container Corp and other disinvestments will be completed in 2021-22 FM ANZ MRMR...
NCLT framework to be strengthened FM....
The government on Monday announced a Rs 18,000 crore scheme to augment public transport in urban areas.In the first paperless Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there will be 100 per cent electrification of broad gauge r...