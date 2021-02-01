Left Menu

Income tax return filers increased to 6.48 cr in 2020 from 3.31 cr in 2014.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 12:39 IST
Income tax return filers increased to 6.48 cr in 2020 from 3.31 cr in 2014.

Income tax return filers increased to 6.48 cr in 2020 from 3.31 cr in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Budget 2021: 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme in 32 states, UTs

One Nation, One Ration Card scheme of the Union Government is being implemented by 32 States and Union Territories, reaching about 69 crore beneficiaries, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, while announcing the Union Budget...

Mahindra total sales dip 25 pc in January

Auto major Mahindra Mahindra MM on Monday reported 25.49 per cent decline in total sales at 39,149 units in January.The company had sold 52,546 units in the same month last year, MM said in a statement.In the domestic market, passenger veh...

China 'notes' Myanmar coup, hopes for stability

China said on Monday it had noted the military coup in Myanmar and hoped that all sides could properly manage their differences under the constitution and uphold stability.We have noted what has happened in Myanmar and are in the process of...

Senior citizens above 75 yrs with only pension income exempted from filing tax returns: Sitharaman

Senior citizens above 75 years of age with only pension and interest incomes have been exempted from filing tax returns, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Monday. While tabling the Union budget 2021-22 in Parliament, the mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021