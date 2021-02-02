Class 12 board exam: CBSE says school staff deployed on morning shift will not be given duty on afternoon shift in view of COVID-19.

... ...
The Centre has not received any information on losses incurred by farmers for not being able to sell their produce in the national capital owing to the farmers protest at various border points of the city against new farm laws, Parliament w...
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Hal Holbrook, award-winning actor acclaimed for his portrayal of Mark Twain, dies at 95 - NYTHal Holbrook, an award-winning actor acclaimed for his one-man portrayal of American literary...
The BJP has decided to stop mass joinings from the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal amid growing resentment within the saffron party over rampant inductions without scrutiny, senior leaders said on Tuesday.Selective inductions would be mad...
Four female elephants werefound abandoned outside a village in Dantiwada tehsil ofBanskantha district of Gujarat on Tuesday morning.Local forest officials took their custody and arrangedwater and fodder for them, said Range Forest Officer,D...