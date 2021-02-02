COVID-19 vaccine jabs to be given 6 days a week in Delhi instead of earlier 4 days: govt official.

... ...
The Federal Aviation Administration FAA said Tuesday that it cleared the way for the flight of SpaceX Starship SN9, saying it complies with all safety and related federal regulations.Prior to the Starship SN8 test launch in December, SpaceX...
Republicans in Georgias state Senate have introduced a raft of voting legislation, moving quickly to seek new limitations and requirements after Democrats won the presidential election and two U.S. Senate runoffs in the once reliably red st...
The West Bengal government is exploring possibilities to reopen schools and begin classes in the higher grades from February 12 by conforming to COVID-19 protocols, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said on Tuesday.Stating that nothing h...
U.S. cities are underestimating their carbon dioxide emissions by an average of 18, according to a study released on Tuesday, potentially hindering their efforts to craft effective policies to combat climate change. Cities are the source of...