Left Menu

4G mobile internet services being restored in entire Jammu and Kashmir, tweets govt spokesperson.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-02-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 19:48 IST
4G mobile internet services being restored in entire Jammu and Kashmir, tweets govt spokesperson.

4G mobile internet services being restored in entire Jammu and Kashmir, tweets govt spokesperson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish court combines two cases against jailed philanthropist Kavala

A Turkish court on Friday ruled to combine the two cases against philanthropist Osman Kavala, who has been detained more than three years without conviction, after an appeals court overturned his acquittal in one of them. Immediately after ...

Strike over, garbage being collected from Model Town: NrDMC tells HC

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation NrDMC on Friday told the Delhi High Court that strike of the sanitation workers was over and cleaning and garbage collection work has commenced in Model Town area here and waste will be lifted from the ...

Mars ready for its close-up: China releases space probe's first image

Chinas maiden space exploration mission to Mars has captured its first image of the red planet, the space agency said on Friday, some six months after the probe left Earth. The uncrewed Tianwen-1 took the picture at a distance of around 2.2...

Frontline workers begin getting COVID-19 vaccines in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday began inoculating the COVID-19 vaccine to its frontline workers, including police personnel and municipal officials, administering over 54,000 doses to people in a single day, an official said.Frontlin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021