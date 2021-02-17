If you stand with Bharat in a clash between Bharat and Gita, then you are a Hindu: Himanta Biswa Sarma.PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-02-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 20:19 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
