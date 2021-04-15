WPI inflation rises to 7.39 per cent in March against 4.17 per cent in February: Govt data.

... ...
Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
... ...
HBO has signed a deal to renew the former Cinemax series Warrior. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service has picked up a third season of the action-drama, which is based on the writings of Bruce Lee. Th...
The wholesale price-based inflation shot up to over 8-year high of 7.39 per cent in March on rising crude oil and metal prices.Also, the low base of March last year, when the data was computed with a low response rate due to the nationwide ...
Congress candidate Rezaul Haque died, who tested positive for COVID-19 two days ago, died at a hospital here early on Thursday, health department sources said.Haque, 46, the partys nominee from Samsherganj assembly constituency in Murshidab...
England pacer Chris Woakes said he is enjoying his time and having a family sort of vibe with his new Indian Premier League IPL franchise Delhi Capitals. Woakes made his debut for Capitals in their opening clash against Chennai Super Kings ...